GNY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,644.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. In the last week, GNY has traded up 3% against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $4,644.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.44 or 0.03519763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00200488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

