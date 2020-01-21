Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.98

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 4196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

