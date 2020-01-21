GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market cap of $73,438.00 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,642.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.01926169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.26 or 0.03949224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00663084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00748585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00100938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010306 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00617983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

