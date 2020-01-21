Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

GILT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,391,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 15.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

