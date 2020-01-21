Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €70.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.96 ($82.51).

GXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €67.50 ($78.49). 59,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 1-year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.24.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

