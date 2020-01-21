GenTrust LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,814,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.58 and a fifty-two week high of $305.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

