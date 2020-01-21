GenTrust LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 179.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

GOOG traded up $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,486.13. 708,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,257.58. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,481.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

