GenTrust LLC Increases Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,083 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,845,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 522,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,245,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000.

MLPX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 1,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

