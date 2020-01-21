General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after acquiring an additional 278,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,615,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

