General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $433,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in General Electric by 61.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 2,687,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,535,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,028,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.