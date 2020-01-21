Gary M. Rinck Sells 10,000 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:JWA) Stock

Pearson plc (NYSE:JWA) EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Pearson

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.