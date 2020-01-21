Garlicoin Market Cap Hits $23,262.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $23,262.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,721,075 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

