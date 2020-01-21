Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) a C$0.32 Price Target

Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) has been given a C$0.32 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 146.15% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SMO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Sonoro Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.
Sonoro Metals Company Profile
