Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) a C$0.32 Price Target

Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) has been given a C$0.32 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 146.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SMO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Sonoro Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Get Sonoro Metals alerts:

Sonoro Metals Company Profile

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.