Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.57

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 68009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

FREQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

