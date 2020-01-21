Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.25, 26,315 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

