Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 16,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 516,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.