Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. Fortis has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $43.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 30.1% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.