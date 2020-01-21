First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.34

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.95.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXL)
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
