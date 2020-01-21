First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.34

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXL. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 90.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 358,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 169,742 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 442,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 365,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2,312.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,411 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

