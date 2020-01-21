First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Decreased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,797. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

