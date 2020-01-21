First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of FR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 771,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.