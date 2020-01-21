First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.66

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as high as $20.65. First Community shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 5,153 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 122.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

