First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.66

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as high as $20.65. First Community shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 5,153 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.