Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $45,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

