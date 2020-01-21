Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,449,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 567,802 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,865,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,695 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

