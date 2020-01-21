Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 700,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

