Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $20.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 170,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 39,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,532. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6109 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

