Fetch Price Tops $0.0409 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.05561670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034059 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

