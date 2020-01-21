Fellazo Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 21st (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)

Fellazo’s (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Fellazo had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of FLLCU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Fellazo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fellazo stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

