Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,291 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. 128,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

