Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.26. 1,677,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.