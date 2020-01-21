Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,736,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 592,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,711. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

