Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,853 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 2,219.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 1,967,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,330. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

