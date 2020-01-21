Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.79 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.