Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 7,971,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

