Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 13,490,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

