EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.41 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $8.41 million and $12,388.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00015414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.44 or 0.05521807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033806 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128057 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.