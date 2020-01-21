Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.08. Exfo shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 12,914 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $226.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exfo Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

