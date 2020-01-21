exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Up 41.9%

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT)’s share price shot up 41.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.44, 97,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average session volume of 35,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.68.

About exactEarth (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

