Everus (EVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,682.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Everus has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $1,682.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded up 78.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.05484024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,289 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.