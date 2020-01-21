EverGreenCoin Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $268,713.00 and $10.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,155,305 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

