Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $8.95. Escalade shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 27,530 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Escalade alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter.

In other Escalade news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $109,014.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Escalade by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Escalade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.