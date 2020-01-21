Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 985,332 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,332 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.65% of Jeld-Wen worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,405. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

