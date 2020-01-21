Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

