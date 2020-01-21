Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,100,000 after purchasing an additional 319,822 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 4,468,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

