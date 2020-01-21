Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 116,870 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

