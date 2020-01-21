Emerson Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after buying an additional 374,223 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.41. 2,068,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $169.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

