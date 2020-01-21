Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 2,578,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

