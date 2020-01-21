Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

