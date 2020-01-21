Edmp Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 17.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,892. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

