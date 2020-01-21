Edmp Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edmp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 465,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,182,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,552. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

