Edmp Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.99. 991,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,882. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

